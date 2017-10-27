eir Other Voices Open Call –

Having received more than 1,000 entries to this year’s eir Other Voices Open Call, we’re down to a shortlist of 4 incredible new Irish acts. Now it’s time for you to pick your favourite and make your vote count!

Voting closes at midnight on Friday, November 3rd, 2017.

The selected artist will travel to Dingle, Kerry, this December to perform at the eir Other Voices Festival, courtesy of eir. Their performance, at the IMRO Other Room recordings, will feature on the RTE TV series in 2018. The successful act will also receive further music-career support from eir including three days in a recording studio with an engineer, the production company and budget to create a music performance video, along with practical music industry mentoring from the eir Other Voices team. eir – making possible great new Irish music.

For more information on eir Other Voices Festival 2017 and to register for the opportunity to access more than 70 free events on the Music Trail at the eir Other Voices Festival see www.othervoices.ie





Fontaines Fontaines are honest both in their music and in person, and make Classic rumblepunk in the tradition of Ramones, The Fall and The Libertines. The spirit of Luke Kelly and Ronnie Drew endures

Malojian Stevie Scullion has been writing songs and performing live for many years, first gaining critical acclaim as songwriter/frontman of indie-folk band Cat Malojian. Let Your Weirdness Carry You Home is his 4th solo album under the moniker ‘Malojian’. Malojian’s music has garnered praise from far wide…

Maria Kelly Growing up in Co. Mayo, Maria Kelly spent many years crafting and developing her sound into a delicate blend of atmospheric-alt-folk. Her music aims to share deeply personal, humanising and heartbreaking experiences, with a ‘pin-drop’ vocal that’s impossible to ignore





ROE ROE is the moniker of 18-year-old grump multi-instrumentalist from Derry, Roisin Donald. A songwriter at heart, with pop hooks surrounded by lush synths and big drum machines, ROE describes her music as ‘Grumpy Electro Pop’ and only a year into her song-writing career has already earned herself a slot at the legendary Glastonbury Festival, performing on the BBC Introducing stage. http://www.roeofficial.com/



