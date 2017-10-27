Sound of the Nation

Disney Channel makes history with its first gay storyline

The Disney Channel is set to make history…

The Disney Channel are set to introduce its first gay story-line for the show Andi Mack.

It will see best friends Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) and Cyrus (Joshua Rush) both admit they are attracted to the same boy.

A Disney spokesperson said the show sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity.