Disney Channel makes history with its first gay storyline
The Disney Channel are set to introduce its first gay story-line for the show Andi Mack.
It will see best friends Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) and Cyrus (Joshua Rush) both admit they are attracted to the same boy.
A Disney spokesperson said the show sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity.
Starting conversations about trust, love, relationships and family dynamics is easier when you have a show that you can relate to. Andi Mack gives young people and their parents, mentors, and champions a meaningful way to talk about these topics and the power to decide their futures. I’m so proud to bring Cyrus’ groundbreaking storyline to life and for you to see what we’ve been working on. Tune in this Friday at 8pm EST for the season premiere of season 2 🎬 #andimack #disneychannel