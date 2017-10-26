Nicki Minaj speaks out on sexism in Hip Hop
Nicki Minaj took to twitter to talk about sexism in the Hip Hop world…
She talks about it being twice has hard for women to get half the respect from her male counterparts and that she always gets compared to other female rappers. She’s been a heavy weight in the game now for over 10 years, but she wants to know when will sexism end?
Check out the tweets…
This was so nice of you my love, thank you 🙏🏽 https://t.co/FmQNaR3Gtf
— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017
In any field, women must work TWICE as hard to even get HALF the respect her male counterparts get. When does this stop?
— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017
The greats collaborated w/Drake, Kendrick & Jcole b/c they’re dope MC’s. They collab’d w/nicki cuz someone pulled a gun to their heads… 😴🤣
— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017
Putting ppl in the same sentence as me after my 10 years of consistent winning. What are you teaching THEM? They’d never do this to a man.
— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017
Kendrick’s tweet from 7 years ago. This is so telling. And scary. I’d have to wear some baggy pants n timbs for men to openly give props. https://t.co/r6fEjSJZPl
— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017
Just realized. Moe niggaz hate nicki minaj than woman do. #yallniggazisreallypausewhenithinkaboutit
— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) October 27, 2010