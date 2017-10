5 models pose as famous works of art from history and were photographed by Pari Duvoric…

The Art Of Beauty series features models Winnie Harlow (Mona Lisa) Halima Aden (Girl With A Pearl Earring), Hari Nef (Madame X), Candice Huffine (The Birth of Venus) and Erika Linder (Egon Schiele).

Click HERE for the full story for Harper’s Bazaar