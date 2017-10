Franz Ferdinand have announced a huge tour and are coming to Ireland…

The guys are set to release their new album on February the 9th called ALWAYS ASCENDING recorded in RAK Studios, London and Motorbass in Paris.

They’ll be playing in Leisureland, Galway the day after their album release on Saturday February the 10th then heading to Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on Sunday February the 11th 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday November the 3rd at 9am.