Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, October 26

The Prodigy – ‘Spitfire’

Rusangano Family – ‘Tea In A Pot’

PJ Harvey – ‘Big Exit’

Touts – ‘Bombscare’

Ezra Furman – ‘Driving Down To L.A.’

Bantum (feat: CC Brez & Louize Carroll) – ‘Voodoo Sweat’

Republic Of Loose – ‘The Ritual’

Superorganism – ‘Something For Your M.I.N.D.’

DJ Mek (feat: Ri-Ra) – ‘Maybe Tomorrow’

Leftfield (feat: Sleaford Mods) – ‘Head & Shoulders’

Neil Barnes interview

Leftfield (feat: John Lydon) – ‘Open Up’

Warriors Of The Dystotheque – ‘We’re Taking Control’ (Justin Robertson’s Deadstock 33s Remix)

Hour 2:

Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’

Easy Star All-Stars (feat: Horace Andy) – ‘Airbag’

West 2. West – ‘Experience’

Monophona – ‘Lada’

Aine Cahill – ‘Red Hill Mining Town’

Tori Amos – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Fangclub – ‘Role Models’

Stone Temple Pilots – ‘Vasoline’

Perfume Genius live at ToDays Festival:

‘My Body’

‘Die 4 You’

‘Queen’

4Hero – ‘Les Fleur’

Peppy – ‘I Don’t Think You Understand’

Brian Deady – ‘Say When’

Slow Place Like Home – ‘Bats’