August Alsina announces 2018 Dublin show

August Alsina has announced he will bring his DON’T MATTER TOUR to Dublin

The New Orleans R&B artist will perform in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on the 21st of January with special guest New Jersey native Tone Stith, a 22 year old R&B singer/songwriter/producer.

After a set of personal setbacks and a series of YouTube covers that nabbed millions of views, Alsina signed with Def Jam Recordings in 2007. He released his first album TESTIMONY in 2014 which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200. It features heavyweight rapper Nicki Minaj and in the same year got him named BEST NEW ARTIST at the BET Awards.

Tickets go on sale Friday the 27th of October at 10am via Ticketmaster and a priced from 28 euro.