Years & Years share new song

Years & Years have shared a new song in a short film directed by the director of Moulin Rouge, Baz Luhrmann.

‘The Secret Life Of Flowers’ has been created especially for the new ERDEM x H&M clothing range.

Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander said on the collaboration…

“It was a really wonderful experience working with Baz, he’s so passionate about every detail, and I was really excited to be part of something so creative. Plus, I’ve always been a fan of Erdem. The song is about falling head over heels for somebody and it totally up-ends everything you thought you knew about yourself.”

Watch the video below…