All Tvvins announce 2018 Irish tour

All Tvvins have just announced they’re going on tour around Ireland next year…

When Conor Adams and Lar Kaye first got together they both shared a mutual goal, to headline The Olympia Theatre Dublin. They achieved that goal when they sold out the 1600 capacity venue and now they’re going to do it all again.

Tickets for all gigs go on sale this Friday at 9am and are priced from 22 euro.

As well as Dublin, All Tvvins will be heading to Galway, Limerick, Cork and more.

See all the dates below…