Stormzy is collaborating with an unknown rapper to help him lie to his mam

A rapper by the name Teks Sinatra is about to get on a track with Stormzy…

A couple of days ago Teks from South London tweeted that he had lied to is mum about Stormzy to try and impress her. After it spread like wild fire across the internet Stormzy actually saw the tweet himself and it looks like this lie is about to come a reality.

