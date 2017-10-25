SOLD OUT Metropolis announce set times ahead of this weekend
Metropolis festival kicks off this weekend for 2 sold out nights of music…
Acts set to play include Richie Hawton, Dj Jazzy Jeff, Todd Terje, Jungle, Bonzai, Mango & MathMan, Dj Deece, Mall Grab and more.
Opening Times
Saturday 28th October 16:00 till 23:30hrs
Sunday 29th October 15:00 till 23:30hrs
Last entry to Metropolis Festival 22.15hrs both nights.
Check out all the set times for Saturday and Sunday plus the site map below…
