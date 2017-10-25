Sound of the Nation

SOLD OUT Metropolis announce set times ahead of this weekend

Metropolis festival kicks off this weekend for 2 sold out nights of music…

Acts set to play include Richie Hawton, Dj Jazzy Jeff, Todd Terje, Jungle, Bonzai, Mango & MathMan, Dj Deece, Mall Grab and more.

 

Opening Times

Saturday 28th October 16:00 till 23:30hrs

Sunday 29th October 15:00 till 23:30hrs

Last entry to Metropolis Festival 22.15hrs both nights.

For all the info on getting to and from the venue check out all your TRANSPORT options HERE

Do’s & Don’t right HERE

Check out all the set times for Saturday and Sunday plus the site map below…

