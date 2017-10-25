Rock and Roll legend Fats Domino has passed away at age 89…

The American singer, pianist and recording artist pioneered rock and roll. And his first record The Fat Man was the first rock and roll song to sell over a million copies.

Domino’s career spanned five decades and he inspired the likes of Elvis Presely and the Beatles.

He sold 65 million records and produced over 25 gold singles.

Rolling Stone ranked him the 25th greatest artist of all time.