Nicki Minaj had to persuade Kanye West to keep “Monster” on his album
Monday marked the 7 year anniversary of the release of Kanye West’s song MONSTER…
The track taken off his album MY BEAUTIFUL DARK TWISTED FANTASY features an iconic verse by Nicki Minaj when she was only new to the music business. So its not surprising that when Kanye told her it might not make the record that she got on the phone with him for an hour to convince him to keep it.
Nicki marked the occasion on her instagram…
7 year anniversary of #Monster Kanye called me to tell me Jay put a verse on this song & that he was still deciding if he would put it on his album. Haha. It was like an hour long call where I tried to convince him to let the song stay on his album. He felt this verse would end up being the talk of the album. I said: YOU’RE KANYE WEST!!!! 💞 I became the first female rapper to perform @ Yankee Stadium on the JAY/Eminem stadium tour. When I saw him, Jay said: “when u got so nice”? I said: “I been nice”! Ha! Kanye, thank you for being the genius you are. You always put others first. I fought u every step of the way but it worked out. (He wanted me to add more of that growling monster voice and I felt it was over kill.) He wouldn’t give in. In the end, maybe he was right. Ha! – this song featured Barbie and Roman. Chyna was my stunt double in the video. (Due to her ASSets). Amber had spoken highly of me to Ye n pushed for him to meet with me. The rest is history. Ye, Jay, Em…All 3 of them helped me in some way. Love