Nicki Minaj had to persuade Kanye West to keep “Monster” on his album

Monday marked the 7 year anniversary of the release of Kanye West’s song MONSTER…

The track taken off his album MY BEAUTIFUL DARK TWISTED FANTASY features an iconic verse by Nicki Minaj when she was only new to the music business. So its not surprising that when Kanye told her it might not make the record that she got on the phone with him for an hour to convince him to keep it.

Nicki marked the occasion on her instagram…