Lady Gaga’s wax figure is terrifying

The internet has been sent into confusion overload by this new Lady Gaga wax figure…

Lets be real, usually wax figures don’t look the spits of celebrities, and it makes you wonder if places do this on purpose for the publicity? Anyway, the latest celebrity wax disaster to send twitter into meltdown is Lady Gaga’s in a museum in Peru.

Be horrified for yourself…

Gaga’s new wax figure…. 🤐 pic.twitter.com/WxoGQlaRzL — Joanne World Tour (@ladygaga_JWT) October 19, 2017

It's a Wax sculpture of an alien cockroach that murdered Lady Gaga and is wearing her skin. pic.twitter.com/syzVLqaQZE — Natalie Grace Alford (@NatalieGABand) October 20, 2017