Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, October 25
Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)
The Chemical Brothers (feat: Noel Gallagher) – ‘Let Forever Be’
Gorillaz (feat: Jehnny Beth & Noel Gallagher) – ‘We Got The Power’
Warpaint – ‘New Song’ (Mike D Remix)
Beastie Boys – ‘Sabotage’
Savages – ‘The Answer’
The Kills – ‘Cat Claw’
Hawk – ‘Below’
Beck – ‘Wow’
Slow Place Like Home – ‘Cooper Kinetic’
Vulpynes – ‘Terry Said’ (Session)
Garbage – ‘Only Happy When It Rains’
Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’
FreezerRoom – ‘Orobs’
School Of Seven Bells – ‘When You Sing’
Hour 2:
The Academic – ‘In God’s Country’
U2 – ‘Dancing Barefoot’
Patti Smith – ‘Gloria’
Skyfever – ‘Get Out’
Bantum (feat: Loah) – ‘Take It’
Bantum interview
Bantum – ‘Move’
St Vincent – ‘Digital Witness’
Monophona – ‘Courage’
Nirvana – ‘Heartshaped Box’
Vulpynes – ‘Silica’ (Session)
Melissa Auf Der Maur – ‘Followed The Waves’