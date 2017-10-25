Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, October 25

Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)

The Chemical Brothers (feat: Noel Gallagher) – ‘Let Forever Be’

Gorillaz (feat: Jehnny Beth & Noel Gallagher) – ‘We Got The Power’

Warpaint – ‘New Song’ (Mike D Remix)

Beastie Boys – ‘Sabotage’

Savages – ‘The Answer’

The Kills – ‘Cat Claw’

Hawk – ‘Below’

Beck – ‘Wow’

Slow Place Like Home – ‘Cooper Kinetic’

Vulpynes – ‘Terry Said’ (Session)

Garbage – ‘Only Happy When It Rains’

Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’

FreezerRoom – ‘Orobs’

School Of Seven Bells – ‘When You Sing’

Hour 2:

The Academic – ‘In God’s Country’

U2 – ‘Dancing Barefoot’

Patti Smith – ‘Gloria’

Skyfever – ‘Get Out’

Bantum (feat: Loah) – ‘Take It’

Bantum interview

Bantum – ‘Move’

St Vincent – ‘Digital Witness’

Monophona – ‘Courage’

Nirvana – ‘Heartshaped Box’

Vulpynes – ‘Silica’ (Session)

Melissa Auf Der Maur – ‘Followed The Waves’