Jedward are in a reality show where they kneck the face off randomers
Jedward are starring in a MTV show called SINGLE AF….
The name of the game is, celebrities travel around a few countries, go on dates with randomers and basically kneck the face off each other in front of cameras.
If you’re not getting it, check out this video below…
SINGLE AF premieres tonight on MTV
Jedward Play Blindfolded Kissing Game And Enjoy A Single AF Do…
Oi Oi! 😜 😘
Posted by MTV Single AF on Thursday, June 29, 2017
Will twinsies Planet Jedward find love with your help? Know any twins out there? 👭
Posted by MTV Asia on Tuesday, June 20, 2017