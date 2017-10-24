Cardi B and Beyonce reportedly teaming up on a new song
Rumour has it Cardi B and Beyonce are in the recording studio together…
Cardi has had a hell of a year with her Hot 100 smash BODAK YELLOW apparently her new single is called WET. Her engineer Ashby posted a series of instagram stories featuring Beyonce’s name which you can see below…so I guess that means the rumours are pretty solid so far?
Made In America Moments… —————————————————–This was one of my favorite MIA moments. I actually caught a posed photo similar to the one that was posted. I just found this one to be way more interesting. This pic is an example of taking full advantage of an opportunity & platform you've been given. No excuses. Just grinding and determination. Ambition, focus and hard work. Knowing where Cardi has come from, to then reach a plateau of destroying the Made in America Festival stage is pretty Epic. Most people aren't fortunate enough to meet The entertainers, actors, athletes or anyone they admire, look up to, idolize or respect. The smile on Cardi's face is a genuine and says it all. It's actually the smile I see when anyone meets the queen. And then when you come to meet that person and they happen to be the coolest and sweetest ever, it amplifies your admiration for them 100 times over. Say what you want but Cardi B represents the struggle. The Grind. How to turn your negative into a positive. Her personality proves she's a star. Anyway, one of my fav moments this past wknd.