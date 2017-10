The single FAKING IT is taken off Calvin’s FUNK WAV BOUNCES VOL.1…

Calvin Harris has shared a brand new video for FAKING IT featuring Kehlani and Lil Yachty. The rest of the FUNK WAV BOUNCES VOL.1 record features hit singles with the likes of Pharrell, Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean, Katy Perry, Big Sean, Future, Khalid and more.