Its pretty hard not to love Blake and Ryan’s relationship…

The pair love to troll each other and if you missed it, for Blake’s birthday Ryan posted this tribute to her…

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Now in response, Blake did one better on her husband and shared this tribute for his birthday today…

Happy Birthday, baby. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Gas!