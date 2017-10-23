Win a Trip to Tokyo with the EMCD Show and Mitsubishi!

TOKYO CITY AWAITS

See the home of the all new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with the Eoghan Mc Dermott Show

The Eoghan Mc Dermott show’s got an incredible holiday to an incredible city to give-away this week!

We want to send you to Japan’s Toyko city, the home of Mitsubishi Motors and it’s thanks to them that you could get to experience one of the coolest cities on the planet!

We’re celebrating the all new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, a stunningly designed SUV that’s packed with the very best in Japanese technology and comes with an amazing 8 year warranty, have a look at it yourself on http://mitsubishi-motors.ie/car/eclipse-cross it’s got prices, images and lots more o there!

Arriving in Mitsubishi showrooms across Ireland in January 2018, we’re counting down to the arrival of the Eclipse Cross by giving you the chance to go to the home of Mitsubishi – Toyko city!

Eoghan’s got all the details on what we’re looking for you to do to win this prize.

RTE Standard Competition terms and condition apply

And the prize is subject to the below conditions

Return flights for 2 people to Tokyo

Return shuttle transfers from the airport to the hotel

5 Nights accommodation in a central 4 star hotel

Travel insurance

1.Travel is subject to availability at the discretion of the organiser and excludes Christmas, New Year, Valentines, Easter, School Holidays, Cherry Blossom Season and Bank Holidays (both ROI and Japan).

Flights must include a Saturday night stay in your destination. Departure airport used will be dependent on the direct availability from the winners nearest available international airport, which may not necessarily be the closest. Non ROI passports holders may need a visa for this destination, which they should arrange with the Embassy at their own expense. Includes all taxes and surcharges. Transfers are not private and may be shared with other passengers. Hotel is classed as a 4 Star and is based on 2 adults sharing a twin or double room (winner’s choice) with ensuite bathroom on a room only basis. Travel insurance is subject to normal terms of acceptance. Pre-existing medical conditions may not be covered. No age restrictions apply. All prizes must be claimed and booked by the prize winner within 12 months from the date of our initial correspondence with them.

