SZA has revealed she is working with Mark Ronson and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker…

Mark and Kevin have teamed up for projects before in the past and now with SZA involved we know this collaboration will be fire.

Earlier this year a song by the 3 of them was previewed during a DJ set at New York’s Governors Ball Festival.

No news when any official music will be released but we’ll let you know once we do!