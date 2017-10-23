Kodaline set to headline New Years Festival and more

New Year’s Festival Dublin have just announced an exciting new programme…

Dublin City will light up for a 2 day festival with loads of activites to ring in the new year. There will be Liffey Lights Midnight Moment, a light, aerial and equatic display. Kodaline, Keywest and Hudson Taylor will headline the 3Countdown Concert, Dublin’s Spire will beam lights into space at midnight and more.

Keelin Fagan, Head of Dublin Programme for Fáilte Ireland said:

“We have been working with Dublin City Council to ensure that this year’s festival delivers a fresh and exciting 2 day programme for all visitors whether from home or overseas. In particular, this year’s new Midnight Moment, a free spectacular, will help us to truly emphasise why Dublin is a top city destination to ring in the New Year. Dublin’s NYF is a key strategic festival for Fáilte Ireland as it showcases our rich culture and vibrant creativity –promoting Dublin as a fantastic visitor destination and at the same time, enhancing our reputation as a friendly, warm and welcoming place to visit at the end of the year.”

