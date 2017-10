Grammy Award-winning folk comedy duo Flight of the Conchords (aka Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie) have announced a Dublin date at 3Arena on 25 March 2018.

The ‘FLIGHT OF THE CONCHORDS SING FLIGHT OF THE CONCHORDS TOUR’ will be their first in over 7 years and they’ll be going all over the world.

Tickets from €28 including booking and facility fees go on sale this Friday 27 October at 10am.