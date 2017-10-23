Dan’s Playlist – Monday, October 23

Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’

Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Make It Wit Chu’

Steve Mason – ‘Fight Them Back’

The Go! Team (feat: The Detroit Youth Choir) – ‘Semicircle Song’

Funeral Suits – ‘Chariot’

Caribou – ‘Sun’

Leftfield (feat: John Lydon) – ‘Open Up’ (Skream Remix)

Ghostpoet – ‘Freak Show’

Ghostpoet interview

Ghostpoet (feat: EERA) – Dopamine If I Do’

EERA – ‘Living’

Massive Attack (feat: Ghostpoet) – ‘Come Near Me’

Contour – ‘Stand Firm: Weapons All MIDDI’d Up’

Hour 2:

Kings Of Leon – ‘Molly’s Chamber’

Fangclub – ‘Exit’

Bitch Falcon – ‘Of

The Breeders – ‘Wait In The Car’

The Breeders – ‘Cannonball’

Big Deal – ‘In Your Car’

Vitalic – ‘My Friend Dario’

Slow Place Like Home – ‘When I See You … Ice Cream’

Bantum (feat: Weisman) – ‘Already There’

College & Electric Youth – ‘A Real Hero’

Monophona – ‘Hospitals For Freedom’

Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Ava Adore’

WPC – ‘Aeronaut’

REWS – ‘Your Tears’

Cat Dowling – ‘The Well Runs Dry’