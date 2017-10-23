Dan’s Playlist – Monday, October 23
Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Make It Wit Chu’
Steve Mason – ‘Fight Them Back’
The Go! Team (feat: The Detroit Youth Choir) – ‘Semicircle Song’
Funeral Suits – ‘Chariot’
Caribou – ‘Sun’
Leftfield (feat: John Lydon) – ‘Open Up’ (Skream Remix)
Ghostpoet – ‘Freak Show’
Ghostpoet interview
Ghostpoet (feat: EERA) – Dopamine If I Do’
EERA – ‘Living’
Massive Attack (feat: Ghostpoet) – ‘Come Near Me’
Contour – ‘Stand Firm: Weapons All MIDDI’d Up’
Hour 2:
Kings Of Leon – ‘Molly’s Chamber’
Fangclub – ‘Exit’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Of
The Breeders – ‘Wait In The Car’
The Breeders – ‘Cannonball’
Big Deal – ‘In Your Car’
Vitalic – ‘My Friend Dario’
Slow Place Like Home – ‘When I See You … Ice Cream’
Bantum (feat: Weisman) – ‘Already There’
College & Electric Youth – ‘A Real Hero’
Monophona – ‘Hospitals For Freedom’
Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Ava Adore’
WPC – ‘Aeronaut’
REWS – ‘Your Tears’
Cat Dowling – ‘The Well Runs Dry’