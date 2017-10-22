Dave Fanning Show with Cormac Battle – Francis Brennan and Gregory Porter!
On today’s Dave Fanning Show with Cormac Battle
Two time Grammy Winner Gregory Porter told Cormac about alternative career paths and his new album ‘Nat King Cole and Me’
Colm O’Grady spoke about his amazing work helping children laugh in crisis zones with Clowns Without Borders
Francis Brennan was in studio with tips on getting your house back in order
And Eoin Sweeney had a look at some of the more unusual news stories of the week
You can listen back to today’s show or download the podcasts HERE