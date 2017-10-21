Dave Fanning – How to get published, songs about friendships and much more…

On Today’s Dave Fanning Show…

Cormac Battle was in the hot seat today…

What is the truth about writing a book and just how difficult is it to get published? People are buying books again apparently so maybe it’s a green light for all the authors in the attic out there. Sarah Liddy is a commissioning editor with Gill Publishers and Vanessa O’Loughlin is an author and a literary scout. They explain the mysteries and tell us a few home truths about the process of getting a book published.

The Bram Stoker Festival sees Dublin City celebrate four days and nights of deadly adventures and events to mark the life and works of Abraham ‘Bram’ Stoker. One such event Turning Vampire Mixtape brings together some of Ireland’s most successful musicians for a night of music, giggles and ghouls. Niamh Farrell and Graham Hopkins tell us what we have to look forward to.

Usually when we think about love songs we think about passion and heartbreak and all of that romantic carry-on… But there is another kind of love song, the love you have for your mates, your bffs, your partners in crime… Simon Maher takes us through some of the most well known songs about friendship.

Paul Whitington, critic with the Irish Independent talks about this weeks new release movies including ‘Thor:Ragnarok’ and ‘The Death of Stalin’.