Playboy features first ever transgender Playmate

Playboy has featured its first ever transgender Playmate in the magazine’s 64 year history…

26 year old Ines Rau from Paris poses fully nude in the November/December 2017 issue, which is also the first to hit newsstands following the death of the magazine’s founder, Hugh Hefner.

Rau also makes it clear that she has no time for her transphobic critics, stating:

‘If I want to get a sex change it’s between myself and my body. I could hide it, but I don’t, because I respect people.’

