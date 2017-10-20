Playboy features first ever transgender Playmate
Playboy has featured its first ever transgender Playmate in the magazine’s 64 year history…
26 year old Ines Rau from Paris poses fully nude in the November/December 2017 issue, which is also the first to hit newsstands following the death of the magazine’s founder, Hugh Hefner.
Rau also makes it clear that she has no time for her transphobic critics, stating:
‘If I want to get a sex change it’s between myself and my body. I could hide it, but I don’t, because I respect people.’
Meet your November 2017 Playmate, @supa_ines. "Nudity shouldn’t be taboo. Nudity means a lot to me, since I went through a transition to get where I want to be. Nudity is a celebration of the human being without all the excess. It’s not about sexuality but the beauty of the human body, whether male or female." 📷 by @derekkettela
MERCI INFINIMENT THE NEW YORK TIMES FOR THE LOVE AND SUPPORT , I AM PROUD TO BE MAKING HISTORY AND BREAKING BOUNDARIES! I WANT TO THANK THE HEFNER FAMILY AND PLAYBOY ENTREPRISE FOR THE COMPLIMENT ! BEING ASKED TO BE A PLAYMATE WAS FOR ME LIKE GETTING A GIANT BOUQUET OF ROSES, I AM SO FLATTERED AND BEYOND GRATEFUL! INTERVIEW BY LOVELY MAYA SALAM ( LINK IN BIO ) PHOTO BY DEREK KETTELA FOR PLAYBOY USA NOVEMBER/DECEMBER 2017 ON STAND WORLDWIDE SOON GET YOURS!