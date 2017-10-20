Niall Horan releases debut solo album

Niall Horan has just dropped his debut solo album FLICKER…

It features singles THIS TOWN and SLOW HANDS and is the work of a year and a half of writing and recording.

On the new record Niall said…

“It’s something that I’ve worked really hard on and I’m incredibly proud of it, this is the first time I’ve put my thoughts and emotions on paper and then onto record and it feels really good.”

feeling the love . Thank you all so much . #Flicker is yours now — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 20, 2017

