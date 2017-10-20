SOME NEW VOICES COMING TO THE WEEKEND!

RTÉ 2FM today announced a brand new weekend line up with some new and familiar voices!

Among the new voices at the weekend on the station are Chris and Ciara, Aifric O’Connell, Emma Power, DJ Tando, Stephen Byrne and Mo K. The familiar voices include Dave Fanning, Larry Gogan, Jenny Greene’s Electric Disco, Blathnaid Tracey, Louise McSharry, Dan Hegarty, Cormac Battle and Mr Spring.

To get your weekend started on Friday night, starting Friday 27th October – Blathnaid Tracey presents the top 30 hits of the week on the National Chart Show from 8pm. A brand new DJ to 2FM, DJ Tando brings you the biggest urban anthems from around the globe in his live mix show from 10pm to Midnight. Cormac Battle presents his notorious Indie/dance and festival music show until 2am.

Starting this coming Saturday, Aifric O’Connell will get you out of bed on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 7am. Dave Fanning will take over from 9am with great conversation until 11am, and new additions to the weekend , Chris and Ciara will take you through to lunchtime . Stephen Byrne is on air until 4pm and the nation’ s favourite , Larry Gogan will join you with his ‘Just a Minute Quiz’ and the ‘Golden Hour’ up to 6pm.

Saturday evening sees Jenny Greene, one of 2FM’s most-popular voices, presenting ‘The Electric Disco’ at the earlier time of 6pm. Mr Saturday Night ‘Bizniz’ Mo K brings you the freshest, most up front urban music from Ireland and internationally from 8pm with Mr Spring bringing you his eclectic mix of dance and electronica until Midnight.

Emma Power is the newest addition to the schedule with her Sunday request show from 6pm to 8pm. Louise McSharry will remain in her Sunday night slot from 8pm promoting new and Irish music followed by The Alternative with Dan Hegarty.

Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ 2FM said; “This is a continuation of 2FM evolving to reflect our younger target audience. We have added very exciting new young voices to national radio with Aifric O’Connell, Emma Power and DJ Tando. One of the great things about 2FM is its heritage . Both Dave Fanning and Larry Gogan continue to be as relevant today as they ever were.”