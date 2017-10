How would you like to see Paddington 2 before it’s nationwide release on November 10th

The much-anticipated sequel to the worldwide hit sees Paddington embark on a series of odd jobs to buy a special pop-up book.

But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief!

Be one of the first to see this movie on Nov 8th in Odeon Point Village with Breakfast Republic

Stay tuned for all the details.