BREAKING: SAM SMITH IS PLAYING 3 ARENA FRIDAY MARCH 30TH 2018

SAM SMITH ANNOUNCES 2018 UK & IRELAND ARENA TOUR

3ARENA DUBLIN

FRIDAY 30TH MARCH 2018

Today sees Sam Smith announce his 2018 UK and European Arena Tour – his biggest headline shows to date. Sam will headline Dublin’s 3Arena on March 31st. Tickets from €46.15 available from Friday, 27th October at 9am

Fans who pre-order the album on Sam’s official store before 12pm on the 24th of October will receive a code that grants them access to the ticket pre-sale.

Sam gave fans a taste of the new album during a series of intimate shows in London, New York, Los Angeles and Berlin in September. His highly anticipated sophomore album, The Thrill Of It All, is due for release worldwide on the 3rd of November via Capitol Records. Pre-order the album here now –

http://samsmith.world/TTOIAPR

DATES

20th March – Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

21st March – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

23rd March – Glasgow Hydro, Glasgow

27th March – Manchester Arena, Manchester

30th March – Dublin 3Arena, Dublin

3rd April – Birmingham Genting Arena, Birmingham

6th April – 02 Arena, London

7th April – 02 Arena, London