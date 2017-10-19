Michelle Williams opens up about depression during Destiny’s Child

Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams revealed in an interview that she was suicidal while suffering from depression when she was in the massive RnB group…

At the time Michelle said…

“I got really, really bad… to the point I was suicidal.” “I didn’t know until I was in my 30s what was going on, I just thought it was growing pains, I just thought I’m turning into a woman. I’ve been suffering since the ages of 13 and 15.

At the time she told their manager Mathew Knowles (Beyonce’s father) how she felt but his response was…

You all just signed a multi-millionaire dollar deal, you’re about to go on tour, what have you got to be depressed about?

Williams said…

Bless his heart… I think he wanted me to be grateful, which I was, but I was still sad.

Michelle has been successful in many theatre productions over the years.

Williams hopes that by opening up about her experience that she can normalize discussions surrounding mental health. ‘‘I just kind of want to normalize this conversation just as much as we normalize ‘girl is my butt too small? I wanna make it bigger”