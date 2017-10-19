Majid Jordan announce Dublin gig

Drake favourites Majid Jordan are coming to Dublin in the new year…

The Canadian R&B duo comprised of Majid Al Maskati and Jordan Ullman have had a whopper few years, releasing an EP on OVO SOUND, getting premiered by Drake himself and playing some of the biggest festivals all over the world.

Now they’re gearing up to release their second studio album THE SPACE BETWEEN and are coming over to us on March the 4th to play in the The Academy. Tickets went on sale this morning and are priced at 26 euro…