Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, October 19
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘Holy Mountain’
Oasis – ‘Supersonic’
Jacknife Lee – ‘Making Me Money’
All Tvvins – ‘Always’
Pixx – ‘Waterslides’
DJ Shadow – ‘The Number Song’
Fontaines – ‘Winter In The Sun’
The Von Bondies – ‘C’mon C’mon’
The Marshals – ‘Make Her Cry’
Orchid Collective – ‘L.A.Z.Y’
Christine & The Queens – ‘Science Fiction’
Massive Attack (feat: Sinead O’Connor) – ‘Special Cases’
JyellowL – ‘Bulletproof’
Beck – ‘No Distraction’
Beck – ‘Nobody’s Fault But My Own’
Hour 2:
Eels – ‘Novocaine For The Soul’
Warriors Of The Disthoteque – ‘We’re Taking Control’ (Dub)
Slow Place Like Home – ‘Ofice Dancers’
The Divine Comedy – ‘If’
The Duckworth Lewis Method – ‘The Age Of Revolution’
St. Vincent – ‘Savoir’
Glass Animals live at Primavera Sound 2017
‘Cane Suga’
‘Youth’
‘Pork Soda’
DJ Madrid & Avery R Young – ‘Blues For Roger’
M.I.A. – ‘Paper Planes’
The Clash – ‘Straight To Hell’
Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’