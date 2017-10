SZA has had a great year since releasing her latest record Ctrl and working with Kendrick Lamar…

Critics and fans are all rooting for her new album to nab a Grammy so fingers crossed! Last night she performed on the legendary Later… with Jools Holland along with a great host of guests.

Luckily for us she’ll be here in Dublin next month supporting Bryson Tiller in the 3 Arena on November 30th so check out her video below to get a taste…

