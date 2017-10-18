Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, October 18

Gorillaz (feat: Mos Def & Bobby Womack) – ‘Stylo’

Gorillaz (feat: Kali Uchis) – ‘She’s My Collar’

Monkey – ‘Whisper’

C2C – ‘Down The Road’

Jain – ‘Makeba’

King Kong Company – ‘iPop’

The Strokes – ‘The Modern Age’

Fontaines – ‘Winter In The Sun’

Lefties Soul Connection (feat: Michelle David) – ‘Shake It Up, Burn It Loose’

The Divine Comedy – ‘I’m All You Need’

Neil Hannon interview

The Divine Comedy – ‘In Pursuit Of Happiness’

Gavin Friday – ‘Angel’

Sleep Thieves – ‘Is This Ready?’

ONUKA – ‘19 86’

Hour 2:

Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘3s & 7s’

Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Domesticated Animals’

Beck – ‘Dreams’

Igloo – ‘Jucier’

Aine Cahill (feat: Courage) – ‘Black Diamonds’

U2 – ‘The Ground Beneath Her Feet’

Spacehog – ‘In The Meantime’

St. Vincent – ‘Sugarboy’

Donna Summer – ‘I Feel Love’

Helena Hauf – ‘Gift’

Proper Micro NV – ‘Oblivious’

Buck 65 (feat: Gord Downie) – ‘Whispers Of The Waves’