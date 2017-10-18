Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, October 18
Gorillaz (feat: Mos Def & Bobby Womack) – ‘Stylo’
Gorillaz (feat: Kali Uchis) – ‘She’s My Collar’
Monkey – ‘Whisper’
C2C – ‘Down The Road’
Jain – ‘Makeba’
King Kong Company – ‘iPop’
The Strokes – ‘The Modern Age’
Fontaines – ‘Winter In The Sun’
Lefties Soul Connection (feat: Michelle David) – ‘Shake It Up, Burn It Loose’
The Divine Comedy – ‘I’m All You Need’
Neil Hannon interview
The Divine Comedy – ‘In Pursuit Of Happiness’
Gavin Friday – ‘Angel’
Sleep Thieves – ‘Is This Ready?’
ONUKA – ‘19 86’
Hour 2:
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘3s & 7s’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Domesticated Animals’
Beck – ‘Dreams’
Igloo – ‘Jucier’
Aine Cahill (feat: Courage) – ‘Black Diamonds’
U2 – ‘The Ground Beneath Her Feet’
Spacehog – ‘In The Meantime’
St. Vincent – ‘Sugarboy’
Donna Summer – ‘I Feel Love’
Helena Hauf – ‘Gift’
Proper Micro NV – ‘Oblivious’
Buck 65 (feat: Gord Downie) – ‘Whispers Of The Waves’