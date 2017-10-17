Stormzy and J Hus lead the MOBO nominations
The 2017 MOBO nominations were released today and the front runners are Stormzy and J Hus…
International artists getting nods include Cardi B, Drake, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar and more. Ladies include, Jessie Ware, Jorja Smith, Mabel, Stefflon Don and more. Men include, Giggs, Sampha, Dave and more.
The MOBO Awards take place in Leeds on November the 29th.
Check out the full list below…
BEST MALE
Bugzy Malone
Chip
Dave
Giggs
J Hus
Maleek Berry
Mostack
Sampha
Skepta
Stormzy
BEST FEMALE
Emeli Sandé
Jessie Ware
Jorja Smith
Lady Leshurr
Little Simz
Mabel
Nadia Rose
NAO
Ray BLK
Stefflon Don
BEST ALBUM
J Hus – Common Sense
Nines – One Foot Out
Sampha – Process
Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer
Wretch 32 – Growing Over Life
BEST NEWCOMER
Dave
Jorja Smith
Kojo Funds
Lotto Boyzz
Loyle Carner
Mabel
Mist
Not3s
Stefflon Don
Yxng Bane
BEST SONG
J Hus “Did You See”
(Produced by JAE5)
Kojo Funds Feat. Abra Cadabra “Dun Talkin’”
(Produced by GA)
Not3s “Addison Lee”
(Produced by Malv On The Track)
Stormzy “Big For Your Boots”
(Produced by Sir Spyro & Fraser T Smith)
Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane “Bestie)
(Produced by ADP)
BEST VIDEO
Bossman Birdie “Walk The Walk”
(Directed by Luke Davies)
J Hus “Spirit”
(Directed by Hugo Jenkins)
Loyle Carner “The Isle Of Arran”
(Directed by Georgia Hudson)
Mist “Hot Property”
(Directed by Oliver Jennings)
Stormzy “Big For Your Boots”
(Directed by Daps)
BEST HIP HOP ACT
Giggs
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Nines
Stefflon Don
Wretch 32
BEST GRIME ACT
AJ Tracey
Chip
P Money
Skepta
Stormzy
Wiley
BEST R&B/SOUL ACT
Supported by Mi-Soul
Craig David
Jorja Smith
NAO
Ray BLK
Sampha
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Solange Knowles
SZA
Travis Scott
Wizkid