Nicki Minaj’s new album is about loving herself and being genuinely happy

Nicki is gearing up to drop her long anticipated follow-up album to 2014’s THE PINKPRINT…

Although she hasn’t even released a new record this year she has managed to break Aretha Franklin’s record for female with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100.

In an interview with The New York Times’ album Nicki talked about what the forthcoming album will be like…

“I know what this album is gonna mean to my fans. This album is everything in my life coming full circle and me being truly, genuinely happy. It feels almost like a celebration,” she said. “The last album, THE PINKPRINT, was almost like my diary, closing the chapter on certain things and not knowing if I was happy or sad about beginning new chapters.” “I was really writing about feeling unsure. Now, I can tell you guys what happened for the last two years of my life. I know who I am. I am getting Nicki Minaj figured out with this album and I’m loving her.”