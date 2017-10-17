Sound of the Nation

Facebook LIVE with Zara Larsson today

Zara Larsson is set to play Dublin’s Olympia Theatre tonight after she had to rescheduled the original date last night…

This afternoon at 5:20pm our Stephen Byrne will be interviewing her on Facebook LIVE  from the Olympia to check in with her. You can also comment questions you have for her!

CLICK HERE

To go to our Facebook page and stay tuned for when we go live!

 