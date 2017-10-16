Macklemore adds a second Dublin date due to demand
MCD announced this morning…
After Macklemore’s first date in the 3 Arena Dublin on the 4th of April sold out he announced this morning another date is being added.
An extra show will be on the 3rd of April priced from 44.05 and go on sale this Friday at 9am.
