DAVIIS set to headline The Grand Social in Dublin this weekend

DAVIIS have a special show coming up…

The Dublin band will be playing this Sunday October the 22nd in The Grand Social with limited tickets available so nab yours HERE.

Their most recent single YOU AND ME was produced by Gavin Glass.

Speaking about the record, Keith explains “I think both, myself and Gav, would agree that we are looking to create songs that everyone can enjoy but also have a deep meaning, You and Me “Perfect example of some of the songs we hope to release in the future”.

Check out their track below…