DAVE FANNING – MAKING “STUDIO 54”, ICONIC ROCK GIGS AND MORE…

On Today’s Dave Fanning Show…

Shaun Dunne and Robbie Lawlor talk to Dave about the play “Rapids”, an exploration into what it means to live HIV positive in this country.

Ian Schrager and Dave talk about “Studio 54” and how it became THE iconic club in NYC.

Eoin Sweeney runs through some of the most Iconic Rock gigs including Newport Folk Festival, Altamont Free Concert and Winterland in San Fransico.

and finally…

Film Critic Paul Whittington gives Dave his summary of this weeks New movie Releases – “The Snowman”, “The Party”, “The Ritual” and more!

You can listen back to the show or download the podcasts HERE