DAVE FANNING – DREAM INTERPRETATION, SCANDALS WITH SUE AND MORE…

Colin, Founder of 3FE Coffee, chats to Dave about the growth of the coffee industry and the dedication it takes to build a successful coffee Business.

Michael murphy, popped in to do some dream interpretation with Dave.

Pat Fitzpatrick checks in from windy Cork to tell Dave about border control fish, Scientology and a Dover Sole causing havoc in a pranksters digestive system.

and finally…

With Hollywood scandal on everyone’s mind, Sue Murphy drops in to remind Dave of some previous Hollywood Headlines.

You can listen back to the show or download the podcasts HERE