Pink teams up with Eminem on new song “Revenge”

It feels like like we’ve been transported back to the mid 00’s. P!nk and Eminem have teamed up for a brand new song.

This week Eminem as been making headlines around the world for his freestyle taking down Donald Trump…

P!nk has recruited Eminem on one of her tracks REVENGE taken off her seventh studio album, BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA that just came out today.

Now although we have a new P!nk album out today, news on Eminem’s new album is not confirmed just yet but rumoured to be coming out late November.

So for now listen to these two powerhouses together here….