Listen to Louis Tomlinson’s brand new song ‘JUST LIKE YOU’

Louis Tomlinson gets personal and vulnerable on his latest track JUST LIKE YOU.

The song is a bit of a ballad that goes underneath the fame and fortune which opens up about the fact that he is like everyone else.

On the track he says…

“It’s very autobiographical and obviously about me. The fans have seen so much and got to know us so well, but I’ve never really had a chance to be as honest like that with music, so that was really refreshing.”

Listen below!