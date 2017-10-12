Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, October 12
Iggy Pop – ‘Lust For Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)
The Prodigy – ‘Voodoo People’
Bantum (feat: CC Brez & Louize Carroll) – ‘Voodoo Sweat’
Ghostpoet (feat: EERA) – ‘Dopamine If I Do’
Radiohead – ‘Everything In Its Right Place’
EERA – ‘Living’
Moby – ‘Porcelain’
HAWK – ‘Below’
The Darkness – ‘All The Pretty Girls’
The Darkness interview
The Darkness – ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Wolfstooth Reloaded’
Public Service Broadcasting – ‘Valentina’
Hour 2:
U2 – ‘Bullet The Blue Sky’
Fangclub – ‘Exit’
Nine Black Alps – ‘Unsatisfied’
Otherkin – ‘Ay Ay’
Metallica – ‘Hero Of The Day’
Liam Gallagher – ‘Paper Crown’
IBEYI – ‘Numb’
Kid Loco (feat: Katrina Mitchell) – ‘Love Me Sweet’
Ailbhe Reddy – ‘The Tube’
Kate Tempest live at Primavera Sound:
‘Don’t Fall In’
Pictures On A Screen’
Bobby Womack – ‘The Bravest Man In The Universe’
Vessels (feat: John Grant) – ‘Erase The Tapes’
North Atlantic Oscillations – ‘Marrow’
Fontaines – ‘Winter In The Sun’