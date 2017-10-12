Beyonce releases brand new video for International Day Of The Girl

Beyonce has just released an alternative music video for her track FREEDOM to celebrate INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE GIRL.

The powerful video directed by MJ Delaney sees girls around the world lip-syncing to the song and dancing like little bosses.

Its been released in collaboration with THE GLOBAL GOALS.

#IDG2017 is here and we need YOUR voice. WATCH & SHARE our film with @Beyonce and tell us what #FreedomForGirls means to you! pic.twitter.com/Lc7qY69IpE — The Global Goals (@TheGlobalGoals) October 11, 2017