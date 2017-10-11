Taylor Swift is launching her own app for fans

Taylor Swift has partnered up with GLUE MOBILE, a gaming company behind apps by Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj

The Swift Life is not really a gaming app but more of a social network dedicated to Taylor Swift fans. Its a place for them to connect with each other and get ‘closer’ to Taylor. There will also be emojis to be used within the program called TAYMOJIS.

The app is described as “creative, inclusive and community-driven place for users to better connect with each other…and Taylor!”

The Swift Life is expected to be released later on this year, but for now you can check out the promo by Taylor below…