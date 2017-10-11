Mike Skinner is playing a Christmas Party in Dublin

This week is was announced that the legend that is Mike Skinner is reviving THE STREETS for a special UK tour in 2018…and we have more news to tell you…

Many Irish fans were left disappointed at the news that the tour isn’t being brought to us.

The Streets aren’t coming but this is the next best thing…

Independent Irish publication DISTRICT MAGAZINE have blessed us with some good news, and just announced that Mike Skinner is coming to play a DJ set at their Christmas Party on the 28th of December 2017 in Hangar on Andrews Lane. Tickets are priced between 10/12/15 euro.

Support comes from our favourites Mango & MathMan as well as Bobofunk.

To accompany this amazing line-up the 2nd room in the venue will have DJs Tara Stewart (our very own), Hannah O’Connell and Cóilí Collins playing the best R&B BANGERS.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO AND TICKETS.