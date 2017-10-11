Louis Tomlinson is releasing a brand new song tonight

Louis Tomlinson has taken to twitter to tease a brand new single…

He told fans its called JUST LIKE YOU and he wrote it a few months ago. Plus it is one of his favourites taken off his debut solo record.

The new song will be available on usual platforms like iTunes and Spotify from midnight.

So I wrote a song called Just Like You a few months ago. After a few conversations with the label I told them that I wanted to release it — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 11, 2017

My next single will be a bit later this year but I wanted to share this with you now. This is for you lot ! #JustLikeYou — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 11, 2017

The song will go live on the usual platforms at midnight local time . NZ and Aus be ready 😎 — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 11, 2017

This is one of my favourites from the album. Conceptually I think it's sums me up ! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 11, 2017

This song is for you 🙂 — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 11, 2017