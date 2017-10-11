Sound of the Nation

Louis Tomlinson is releasing a brand new song tonight

Louis Tomlinson has taken to twitter to tease a brand new single…

He told fans its called JUST LIKE YOU and he wrote it a few months ago. Plus it is one of his favourites taken off his debut solo record.

The new song will be available on usual platforms like iTunes and Spotify from midnight.

 